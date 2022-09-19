News
At UNGA77, Sanusi advocates for women empowerment, girls’ education
Muhammad Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano, has called on governments in sub-Saharan Africa to scale up on girls’ education and women empowerment.
He called for deliberate policy change that would cater for marginalized groups in government institutions and the society at general.
Sanusi spoke at a three-day ‘Transforming Education Summit’ on the sidelines of the ongoing UN General Assembly in New York.
The former CBN governor said he had devoted his life to advancing the cause of the girl-child, women empowerment and gender equality.
“I have had a lifetime commitment and advocacy to access to quality education and gender equality. In my work as governor of the central bank, I pushed for gender representation at the highest levels in the boards and management of the banks,” Mr Sanusi said. “And as emir or Kano, I pushed for the codification of putting law to address the rights of women.”
Read also:Sanusi charges Nigerians to vote for good leaders in 2023
He added, “As an SDGs advocate, I have focused on girl-child education in particular, as the main SDG that I’m focused on are SDG four and SDG five.”
Mr Sanusi pointed out that providing the girl-child education and the opportunity to earn income and contribute meaningfully to society was a silver bullet that would address many other SDGs.
“I am often asked why I advocate for the girl child, and my response is simple: if you educate the girl child, you deal with so many other socio-economic issues and make progress towards breaking the intergenerational cycle of illiteracy and poverty,” he explained.
The ex-CBN governor said it had become imperative to emphasise the importance of quality teachers in curbing inequalities in learning outcomes, particularly in under-served regions.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...