ATBU Alumni rejects exemption of third class graduates from employment into the university system

The National Alumni Association of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi has rejected in totality part of the new condition of service that sidelined its members with third class from getting appointment in the University they graduated from.

While rejecting the new condition of service, the Alumni Association stated that, “Surprisingly, outside the University, oil companies and multinational organizations recognized and appreciate third class products of the university due to their practical capabilities. A mother cannot abandon her children no matter the high level physical challenges of the child”.

Addressing journalists at the end of a two days stakeholders conference held at the Development Exchange Center (DEC) in Bauchi, the Alumni Association stated that, “Considering the excellent performance of the members of the Alumni in their various places of work within and outside the country the third class graduates need to be considered for appointments.

National President of the ATBU Alumni, Mohammed Wada who read the text said “The association is hereby appealing to the university to ensure that certificates obtained must be equivalent to the knowledge gained in the University” .

The Alumni also resolved that the university must find a way of testing the practical capabilities of students apart from examination, as according to it, “the saying goes examination is not a true test of individual ability. This will give way for our graduates to compete favorable and knowledgeably with other graduates from other University worldwide” .

“We also resolved to intervene and collaborate with the University management to ensure that problem of transcript that normally take a very long time to be prepared which normally result in long process and delay was solved”, it added.

The alumni said that the delay normally leads to members losing a great opportunity of sponsorship and other opportunities within and outside the country saying, “We will suggest that the university should automat the process of transcript application which will take less than 48 hours for it to be delivered to the institution or organization requesting for it” .

