ATBU ASUU protest non-conclusion of 2009 renegotiations (Photos)

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi branch on Tuesday embarked on a peaceful protest within the Yelwa campus of the University.

The ASUU members who displayed placards with different inscriptions called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency conclude the 2009 renegotiation delayed for 15 years now.

ASUU urged the government to avoid another round of strike by paying all the earned allowances, release the withheld salaries, pay promotion arrears while it reiterated its total rejection of IPPIS.

ASUU further urged the government saying, “Do not establish unfounded public Universities but provide adequate funding for the public Universities.”

It also called on the government to “Revert the illegal dissolution of Universities Governing Councils. We are tired of Government’s deception. The struggle continues.”

While addressing Journalists at the main gate of the University at the end of the protest, the Chairperson of ATBU ASUU, Dr Ibrahim Ibrahim stressed that the protest was to call the attention of the Federal Government on the need to ensure that it did the needful.

Represented by his Vice, Mohammed Mohammed Inti, the ASUU Chairperson said that, “All we are saying here is that we don’t want another round of strike actions in the Universities. The children are our children too. The intending strike action is avoidable.”

He called on the Federal Government to look into the demands of ASUU and evolve ways of solving them in order to ensure that the Universities run according to the laws and regulations to have smooth academic situations.

The Chairperson assured that ASUU members are open to amicable resolution of the lingering problems but urged government to exhibit the political will needed to bring the issues to a permanent end.

The ASUU members trekked from their Secretariat within the campus to the main gate and back chanting solidarity songs while displaying placards.

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi

