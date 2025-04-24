ATBU sacks senior lecturer over alleged sexual harassment of married student

A senior lecturer with the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Dr Usman Aliyu, has been sacked by the institution’s Governing Council over allegations of sexually harassing a married postgraduate student, Mrs Kamila Aliyu.

In the dismissal letter published in the University’s official newsletter, ATBU Herald, Vol. 39 No. 5, April 22, following the 96th Regular Council Meeting held on April 11, the Council said the sack of Dr Aliyu was approved based on the findings of the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee which concluded that the lecturer was guilty of misconduct.

The institution said the Council’s action was based on Chapter 3, Item F, I (o) of the Senior Staff Conditions of Service of the University.

The dismissal letter which was signed by the Senior Deputy Registrar, Senior Staff Establishment, Alhaji Abdullahi Suleiman, reads:

“Following the report of the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee that found you guilty of an indecent relationship involving a student of the university, Mrs Kamila Rufai Aliyu of the Department of Chemical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Engineering Technology, the council has subsequently approved your dismissal from the services of the university with immediate effect.”

The dismissal letter also instructed Dr. Aliyu to return all university property.

“You are hereby directed to hand over all the property of the university in your possession to the Head of Department and your identification card to the Chief Security Officer of the university,” the directive stated.

According to reports, the victim had last year, petitioned the university, accusing Dr Aliyu of sexual harassment and alleging that he threatened her academic progress if she did not comply with his demands.

In response to the allegations, Dr Aliyu filed a defamation lawsuit against the student, the department, and the university but despite the lawsuit, the university proceeded with internal investigations which found him guilty and recommended his dismissal.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now