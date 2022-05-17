Atedo Peterside says Nigerian economy began declining under Buhari

Founder of Stanbic IBTC, Atedo Peterside, has said that the Nigerian economy began to decline under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, erasing the growth of the previous years.

Peterside opined that after 15 years of economic growth, the downturn began in 2015, stressing that the country is lagging behind other economies.

He stated this at the Vanguard Economic Discourse on Tuesday.

He explained that the economy was on a downward path because it had been rigged in favour of a few, and there was no level-playing field, which Peterside said was needed to grow the economy.

Read also :Godfatherism, as evident in APC, PDP, others a sign of retrogression —Atedo Peterside

The investment banker stated that investors’ confidence in the Nigerian economy had declined, “The Nigerian economy was one of the fastest-growing until 2014. It grew steadily for 15 years but since 2015, it has been declining steadily. We need to ask ourselves what has changed.” he said.

Peterside clarified that, “This is not because other economies are also not growing. Others are growing but we are lagging. Investor confidence in the Nigerian economy is declining because there’s no level-playing field for the investors. The economy has been rigged to favour a few. To grow the economy, we have to create a level-playing field.”

According to the businessman, only the ICT and creatives sector are growing because the government is not involved, “This is because there is a level-playing field for all players in the two industries.” Peterside said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now