Atedo Peterside slams Amaechi for criticizing INEC’s handling of election

On Sunday, the founder of Stanbic IBTC, Atedo Peterside, criticised the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, over his outburst regarding the governorship and the State House of Assembly elections.

A day before, Amaechi stated that his party’s candidates in Rivers State was not contesting against the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Police.

He opined that the relationship between Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike and the Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu did not exude hope in the electoral process.

Amaechi said Yakubu worked under Wike’s administration as Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) before the governor nominated him for the position of INEC chairman.

“Those of us who opposed the reappointment of Mahmood, the person who nominated him for appointment is a member of Tinubu’s camp. So what are you expecting, success?

“Here in Rivers State, Mahmood worked under Wike as executive secretary of TETfund, so what you are having in Rivers State is that APC and others are contesting elections not against PDP, against INEC, against Police,” Amaechi said.

Reacting to the video of Amaechi complaining of the election in Rivers State, Peterside wondered why Amaechi waited till the governorship and State House of Assembly elections to voice out against INEC’s handling of the election, considering a similar situation happened during the Presidential election on February 25.

“But why is @ChibuikeAmaechi only complaining on 18 March? Why did he not complain on Sat 25 Feb 2023 when the same “forces” were used to massively alter @inecnigeria Result Sheets to transfer votes of @PeterObi to another Candidate? Was it okay then to rob Peter to pay Paul?,” Peterside wrote on Twitter.

