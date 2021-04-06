Athletes set new national swimming records at Sports Festival | Ripples Nigeria

New national records were set on Monday, in the swimming event of the ongoing National Sports Festival tagged “Edo 2020”.

The new national records were set by swimmers from Delta, Bayelsa, and the Edo States on the first day of the competition.

Ifiesegba Gagbe from Bayelsa State set a new record in the 100m Freestyle Women with her time of 1:01.54 minute, breaking the record of 1:02.66min set by Okpilobo of Ondo State at the Lagos 2012 edition of the festival.

Similarly, Uwaje Ilayefa from Edo State came second in the competition with a time of 1:01.96, also surpassing the former record-holder’s time.

Also, a new record was also set in the 200m butterfly women by Delta’s Timipamere Akiayefa.

Meanwhile, Bayelsa and Delta states won five gold medals each on the first day of the festival, with seven of the 10 gold medals won by both states coming from the swimming competition.

Team Bayelsa won three gold medals from the pool, while Team Delta won four to close the opening day with five gold medals each.

Also, the 100m breaststroke men event was won by Foresight Osamezu from Delta State, while Edo and Cross River States won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Akiayefa of Delta also won her first gold medal of the day after a bronze medal that she won earlier, as she raced to the finishing line ahead of Kano state and Bayelsa athletes in the women’s 200m Butterfly.

Team Bayelsa also won two gold medals and a bronze medal in judo to cap a memorable opening day at the 20th NSF.

