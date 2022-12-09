Atiku a betrayer, can’t be trusted — Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Friday, described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as a betrayer who should not be relied upon by Nigerians.

Fani-Kayode, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, accused the former Vice President of working against former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

The APC chieftain also dismissed the chances of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 elections.

He insisted APC presidential flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was more qualified than other presidential contenders.

He said: “Atiku always talks about how wonderful Obasanjo’s administration was, and he is right. Yet Atiku sought to betray, destroy and undermine that government to the extent that I personally ask him to leave the cabinet because he was working against us.

READ ALSO: Fani-Kayode tackles Atiku over plans to concession national projects to private sector

“So he cannot be relied upon. Somebody who couldn’t not be trusted during Obasanjo’s government cannot be relied upon by the Nigerian people. He has taken out five governors in the party, destroyed the party and denied Southerners presidential ticket and chairmanship of the party. As far as we are concerned, this is one of the reasons Tinubu is ahead of him.

“The other one issued ID cards for northerners when he was Governor of Anambra State. He bears the symbol of Biafra. His running mate said homosexuals should be publicly executed. The ignorance of Datti Baba-Ahmed is monumental.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now