Atiku a dishonest ethnic player unworthy of Northern votes —Keyamo

Spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Festus Keyamo, has taunted the former Vice President as an ethnic jingoist undeserving of support from northerners.

The came amid the litany of tirades being exchanged by the two major political parties ahead of the polls in February.

Keyamo, who claimed President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in 2019 presidential election was connected to his honesty and forthrightness, described Atiku’s legacies as fraudulent.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment insisted the former VP was notorious for playing religious and ethnic politics.

Keyamo wrote: “The problem with Atiku is he thinks Buhari just woke up to get 12 million votes in the kitty from a section of the country because of ethnicity. No. Buhari built a legacy of honesty & forthrightness over the years. Atiku’s legacies are DIRECT OPPOSITES of these.

“In the final days to voting, Atiku plans to unleash all manners of religious and tribal sentiments to sway voters in the North. Unfortunately for him, the North has since written him off as an untrustworthy and dishonest person not worthy of their bulk support.”

Muhammadu Buhari was declared winner in the 2019 president elections having polled 56 percent of the votes.

Buhari, who first came to power in 2015 after defeating then-incumbent Goodluck Jonathan, crushed his main challenger Atiku Abubakar by a margin of nearly four million votes, according to results announced by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

