Atiku a serial presidential candidate, needs rest – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, described his Peoples Democratic Party counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, as a serial presidential candidate who deserves rest.

The PDP candidate had unsuccessfully contested five times for the presidency.

Abubakar vied for the nation’s highest political office in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019 while 2023 will be his sixth attempt at landing one of the world’s toughest jobs.

Tinubu, who spoke at an event in the Gbaramatu area of Delta State, advised the former Vice President to take a rest.

The former Lagos State governor also dismissed the chances of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in next year’s election.

He said the former Anambra State governor was obsessed with wrong statistics and arithmetics.

The APC national leader insisted the ruling party would emerge victorious in the 2023 election.

He said: “There are few us running. One says he is Atiku. How many times has he been running? He is always on the run and he is tired. Tell him to go and sit down. Enough is enough.

“The other one thinks we are going to eat statistics. He lies with arithmetics that no Indians can solve. To mention his name is a disgrace to me. I won’t mention his name. Nigeria doesn’t need wrong statistics, arithmetics, and warehouse economy.”

