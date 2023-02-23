Atiku accuses APC of plotting to disrupt elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to cause violence in some states during Saturday’s election.

The former Vice President stated this in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu.

The plan, according to him, was to force the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the presidential and National Assembly elections.

He added that the ruling party has been mounting pressure on INEC to conduct staggered rather than simultaneous elections across the country.

The PDP stressed that the violence recorded in some parts of Kano State was a sign of the grand plan by the APC to disrupt the elections.

The statement read: “Today, there was serious violence at the Kwanar Dangora on the outskirts of Kano City. This is a state where the APC holds sway. They have already started with violence as they did in 2019, where they forced a rerun and then used violence to win.

READ ALSO: ‘Atiku lacks the character to be Nigeria’s president,’ APC campaign replies PDP in fresh war of words

“We also have it on good authority that this will happen in Borno, Yobe, and Kaduna.

“We commend the police for arresting and arraigning the lawmaker representing Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Ephraim Nwuzi. His utterance is evidence that the APC has a grand plan to foment violence on election day. This is their only strategy to hold on to power after failing Nigerians.

“Ebonyi, Cross River, and Imo are all traditional PDP strongholds. However, their governors are members of the APC. The police, the military, and other security agencies must therefore keep an eye on these states in order to prevent violence.

“There have been complaints about voter suppression in Lagos in the past. In the 2019 presidential election, Oshodi/Isolo witnessed violence, which forced elections to be cancelled in some polling units. Even in Eti Osa today, a council official and traditional leader vowed to evict traders if they don’t vote for the APC.

“They are doing this to impress their master and godfather, Bola Tinubu, and we hope the international observers are seeing this. We commend the police for summoning those behind the threats against non-indigenes. But more efforts must be channeled towards arresting more of such bigots.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now