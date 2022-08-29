Atiku advocates e-govt system in Nigeria

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has hammered on the need for Nigeria to transition to E-government system.

Atiku stated this in a series of tweets on Monday.

The former vice president lauded the efforts of the National Assembly in coming up with the Start-up Bill and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign it into law.

He also highlighted the impact of the ICT in the Nigerian economy, stressing the need for diversification of the nation’s economy.

He added that the shift would drastically reduce governance costs and stimulate massive economic growth in the country.

“I commend the House of Representatives and the Senate for their bipartisan efforts in passing the Nigeria Startup Bill, and I call upon the President to sign the Bill into law”, Atiku said.

“The Nigerian start-up space of the largest in Africa, and Nigeria has become a key destination on our continent for Tech talent, with the ICT sub-sector contributing approximately 18.44% of Nigeria’s GDP as of the end of Q2 in 2022.

“The ICT industry is a critical part of my national development plan and framework to ensure economic growth and diversification in the coming years.

“I had previously outlined in my policy document and my recent Arise Interview, the need to transition into an E-government system to reduce expenditure costs, improve workflow management, service delivery and overall efficiency.

“This shift will also provide opportunities for the ICT industry to innovate and develop solutions for government digital services as we build a new and enhanced futuristic economy”, he added.

