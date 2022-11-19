‘Atiku and Obasanjo fought over the use of PTF money to purchase cars for girlfriends,’ Tinubu claims at APC rally 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, claimed on Saturday his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, fought with former President Olusegun Obasanjo during their time in government.

Abubakar served as Obasanjo’s deputy from 1999 to 2007.

The pair fell out shortly before the end of their tenure in 2007, a development that paved the way for Abubakar’s switch to the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) ahead of that year’s election.

Tinubu, who spoke in Warri during the inauguration of the APC governorship campaign in Delta State, warned the people of the state against voting for PDP in next year’s election.

The event was attended by APC vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, former National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, and his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodinma.

Others are APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, the duo of former Ministers of Niger Delta, Elder Godsday Orubebe and Godswill Akpabio, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri, among others.

The former Lagos State governor accused the PDP of stalling the industrial development of the oil-rich state.

He said: “Warri is going down. They don’t know the way; they don’t have the vision, the brain, the knowledge, or the road to prosperity.

“Go to Lagos and see the development and records of beautiful people. Hope is here, development is here, progress is here, Ovie Omo-Agege is here and prosperity is here.

“These people year after year; election after election, lie to you. They borrow money and celebrate market stalls. Where is the housing industry? Where is the opportunity to create jobs? They don’t have shame.

“Our rivals don’t have shame. They fight in public. How can they think about governance?

“When Atiku was there, he was fighting his boss in public. They were telling us how they spent PTF money to buy cars for their girlfriends. Do they have shame? Will you vote for them again?”

