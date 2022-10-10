Politics
Atiku, Ayu, Okowa, PDP bigwigs storm Uyo to kick off Presidential Campaign
The 2023 presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and other party chieftains have stormed Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital for the launching of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).
The launch of the PCC on Monday which will see the official kick off of the PDP’s presidential campaign, scheduled to hold at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, otherwise known as Nest of Champions Stadium, Uyo, is expected to have the party’s bigwigs including past and present governors, past Senate Presidents and their deputies, past presidents, and former lawmakers on the platform of the PDP.
READ ALSO: More trouble for Atiku, Ayu as Gov Wike’s supporters pull out of 2023 PDP Presidential Campaign
According to the Chairman of the Presidential Campaigns Council, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, this expected at the launch of the PCC include former presidents Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and former vice president, Namadi Sambo.
Others include former senate presidents David Mark, Pius Anyim, Adolphus Wababa, Bukola Saraki, as well as all members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.Expected at the event were all the PDP governors, former governors, former ministers, all former presidential aspirants of the party, all serving and former members of the National Assembly.
