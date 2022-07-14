Atiku, Ayu others canvass support for Adeleke ahead of Osun election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar on Thursday urged the people of the state to support the party’s governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke, in next weekend’s election in the state.

He made the call at a mega rally held in Osogbo and attended by some of the PDP chieftains.

Other party chieftains at the campaign rally were the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, former Vice-president Nnamadi Sambo, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Delta State Governor, IfeanyI Okowa.

In his remarks, Atiku appealed to the people of Osun State to vote for PDP and Adeleke.

He also urged them to protect their votes on election day.

Atiku said: “Do not allow them to steal your votes like they did in 2018.

“Osun is a PDP state and I appeal to you to vote for the party and safeguard your votes.”

Ayu also canvassed the people’s support for the party’s candidate on Saturday.

He said: “There is darkness in Osun. We want light and that is why we want you to vote for PDP and Adeleke on Saturday.”

Tambuwal, who is also the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, said PDP would restore good values in the state.

