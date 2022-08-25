Atiku banks on Wike, others for victory in 2023 election

The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, declared on Thursday that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his colleagues in other states are working for the party’s victory in the 2023 general elections.

The former Vice President’s statement came a few hours after the governor met with the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and a few other top politicians in London.

Wike also met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the British capital on Wednesday.

The meeting between the governor and Atiku’s main rivals in next year’s election has sent jitters down the spines of the PDP leaders who are battling frantically to resolve the crisis rocking the major opposition party since the conclusion of its presidential primary in May.

In a statement issued in Abuja by his media aide, Paul Ibe, the PDP candidate also cautioned his supporters, particularly party stalwarts to desist from making statements that could affect the ongoing reconciliatory process in the party.

The statement read: “It has become imperative to appeal to all party members, leaders and everyone related to, connected with or associated with the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar to desist from making comments that potentially reduce the optics of PDP’s image as a united political party.

“This appeal becomes necessary in order to call the attention of party leaders and members to the diversionary antics of the ruling All Progressives Congress which, in manufacturing a false impression of division within the PDP, aims to hoodwink the Nigerian public to overlook the monumental failures of the ruling party.

READ ALSO: PDP crisis: Atiku, Wike’s teams meet in Rivers

“Today, Nigerians look up to the Peoples Democratic Party to lead the charge in ousting the ruling party. This expectation from the people is the reason why the APC is jittery of their impending fall in next year’s general election. It is also the very reason why the ruling party is manipulating the political process to create a sense of division in the PDP.

“Because they know that there is nothing to campaign with from their records of performance in office, the APC has elected to play the role of the devil’s advocate, regaling in celebration of their imaginary invincibility upon a fraudulent claim that the PDP is divided.

“It is for this reason that appeals to every true member of the PDP and anyone who truly wishes the success of the PDP presidential candidate to not fall for the antics of the APC in making statements that could give credence to the false claim of divisions in the PDP.

“All the leaders of the party, including especially the governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Nyesom Wike and all governors of the PDP are united in working for the victory of the PDP in next year’s general election across board.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now