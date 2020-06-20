Atiku calls for immediate release of CUPP’s spokesman

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the Nigeria Police Force to immediately release the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikanga Ugochinyere.

Ugochinyere was reportedly arrested on Thursday by the police, who allegedly manhandled him in the process.

The arrest is believed to have been ordered by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila in line with the resolution of the House, demanding Ugochinyere’s arrest for alleging that the House collected a bribe of $10 million from American billionaire, Bill Gates to pass the controversial Infectious Diseases Control Bill currently before the House.

Read also: FG accuses Atiku of making false claims about Nigeria’s debt profile

The CUPP spokesman was arrested despite a June 4 order of an Abuja Federal High Court restraining the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) from arresting him.

Atiku, in a tweet on Friday, while reacting to the development, called for the immediate release of Ugochinyere who was an active voice during the presidential election.

“We are a nation governed by the rule of law and not of the jungle.

“Tyranny and dictatorship are inimical to a democratic order. I hereby call for the immediate release of the spokesman of CUPP, Barr. Ikenga Ugochinyere”, Atiku tweeted.

Join the conversation

Opinions