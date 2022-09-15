Atiku campaign organisation downplays PDP crisis, says it’s part of democracy

The Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation on Thursday downplayed the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The spokesman of the PDP Campaign Organisation, Charles Aniagwu, who featured in a programme on Arise Television, boasted that despite the crisis in the PDP, its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is far ahead of other parties’ flag bearers.

PDP is currently embroiled in a post-presidential primary crisis with some members of the party pushing for the resignation of the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

However, the former Senate President has vowed to remain in office despite the mounting pressure for his exit.

Aniagwu agreed with Ayu, saying those calling for his resignation were there when he was elected.

He insisted that the crisis in the major opposition party was part of democracy.

He said: “Atiku is a man of character who keeps his words if he says look we are going to run a government that will rescue Nigeria he knows that for him to do that, every segment of the society must be carried along and that includes our brothers and sisters in South West.

READ ALSO: PDP crisis to fester, as Wike insists on ‘right thing’ despite vote of confidence passed on Ayu

“What Atiku wants is to have a very peaceful government so that at the end of the day he is able to unite the country and because he believes that for him to be able to drive the economic policies he needs to, first of all, bring everybody on board.

“To unite the country he is trying to bring individuals who have the ability whether they are in the diaspora or other political parties, once you have got the quality to be effective he brings you in.

“What is happening within the PDP is democracy at play and even in the midst of the disagreements, the PDP is still far ahead of any other political party.

“Our candidate is the only person that has been able to show Nigerians that he has a policy framework that he will use to rescue Nigerians.

“No other candidate has been able to produce anyone even from those parties you think are quiet without any crisis.

“Our candidate is very much prepared and he has gone ahead to make a public presentation of what he intends to do with the economy.

“So in spite of what you are hearing as disagreements, the PDP and our presidential candidate are far ahead of other parties that tend to have what we may call the peace of the grave yard.

“What Atiku is looking forward to is not just to get individuals on board for the purpose of getting the votes, Atiku is Interested in uniting the entire country but he is starting with the PDP.

“To be able to unite a country that is so disjointed on account of the mismanagement of our diversity is not something that you will just do in one night.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now