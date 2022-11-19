Atiku campaign organization predicts early victory in 2023 election

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation declared on Saturday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would win the 2023 presidential election on the first ballot.

The spokesman for the campaign organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated this in a statement in Abuja.

The commission had concluded plans to print 187million ballot papers for the 2023 election.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said 93.5 million ballot papers would be used for the presidential election on February 25, 2023, while the remaining 93.5million ballot papers would be used for the run-off in case there was no clear winner in the election.

Ologbondiyan, however, told the commission not to bother itself with preparations for a runoff in the election.

READ ALSO: ‘Atiku and Obasanjo fought over the use of PTF money to purchase cars for girlfriends,’ Tinubu claims at APC rally

He said: “Our campaign is confident that by every indices and data available, our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will win the presidential election of February 25, 2023, at the first run.

“The APC has seen defeat ahead as Nigerians are quickly reaching a consensus on the fact that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not electable.

“We urge Nigerians to remain resolute in their determination to vote in their choice, Atiku Abubakar, and take every step necessary within the ambit of the law to protect their votes.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now