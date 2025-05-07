Atiku challenges Tinubu to swap Escalade for Nigerian-made cars to prove ‘Nigeria First’ commitment

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on President Bola Tinubu to demonstrate genuine commitment to his administration’s newly approved “Nigeria First” policy by replacing his foreign luxury vehicles with automobiles manufactured in Nigeria.

The 2023 PDP presidential candidate issued the challenge through his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, on Wednesday, following Monday’s Federal Executive Council approval of the economic policy that prioritizes locally produced goods in government procurement.

“The Tinubu administration’s latest Nigeria First mantra, paraded through the Federal Executive Council, is nothing but another tired PR stunt—designed to deceive, not deliver,” Atiku’s statement read. “Nigerians have grown weary of hollow speeches. If this government is truly serious about local content and economic patriotism, it must start at the very top.”

The policy, announced by Information Minister Mohammed Idris, mandates that “Nigeria comes first in all procurement processes; no foreign goods or devices that are already being produced locally will be procured without a clear and justified reason.” Idris described it as a bold initiative to “foster a new business culture that will be bold, confident, but also very, very Nigerian.”

Read also: CJTF kills three ISWAP commanders, recovers high caliber anti-aircraft gun in Borno (Video)

Atiku proposed a three-point test of the administration’s sincerity:

1. Automotive Patriotism: “We challenge President Tinubu to stop the noise and trade in his beloved Escalade for an Innoson, Nord or any made-in-Nigeria car. That single act will do more to promote the local industry than a thousand policy memos. Let’s see the ministers—those shameless Rolls-Royce connoisseurs—sweat it out in Nigerian-made vehicles, too.”

2. Domestic Tourism: “If he’s serious about patriotism, his next vacation should be at Obudu Cattle Ranch, Yankari Game Reserve, or Erin Ijesha Waterfalls. Nigeria is beautiful—unless, of course, the President thinks otherwise.”

3. Medical Sovereignty: “The era of jetting off for medical tourism while preaching self-reliance must end. We demand that President Tinubu—champion of ‘Nigeria First’—conduct all future medical check-ups at LUTH, National Hospital Abuja, UCH Ibadan, or even the #41 billion Naira Akwa Ibom world-class hospital.”

The statement concluded with a sharp rebuke of perceived double standards: “This government’s addiction to foreign luxuries while demanding sacrifice from suffering Nigerians is the height of insincerity. True leadership isn’t photo-ops or soundbites—it’s setting the tone by example.”

The challenge comes as Nigeria’s automotive industry struggles with sub-30% production capacity utilization despite existing local content policies. Industry analysts suggest Atiku’s proposal—if adopted—could provide the demand stimulus Nigerian automakers need, though skeptics question whether political elites will abandon their foreign vehicle preferences.

Presidential spokespersons had not responded to the challenge as of press time.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now