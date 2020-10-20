Atiku charges Buhari to address Nigerians, cautions him against use of force on #EndSARS protesters

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address the young Nigerians protesting police brutality in the country.

Atiku, who made the call on his Twitter handle, also cautioned the president against the use of force on the #EndSARS protesters.

He wrote: “I am saddened by the loss of lives following the infiltration of hoodlums in the #EndSARS peaceful protests.

“My appeal to the government of President Buhari is that he must not succumb to the temptation to use further maximum force on #EndSARS protesters.

“The #EndSARS protesters are not unreasonable, they mean well and acted responsibly.

“This is the time to appeal to their reason by speedily implementing their reasonable demands.

“The use of maximum force will aggravate, rather than placate.

“When the government shows that it cares, the citizens will fare well. Now is the time to apply reason, rather than brute force.

“And on that basis, I urge President Buhari to talk to the nation, and particularly the youth of Nigeria.”

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had on Tuesday deployed anti-riot policemen to quell unrest in various parts of the country.

