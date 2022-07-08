Politics
Atiku charges FG to prioritize Nigerians’ needs in sallah message
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday urged the Federal Government to prioritize the needs of Nigerians amidst spiralling insecurity and high inflation rate.
Abubakar made this in his Eid-el-Kabir message, noting that the occasion should be about sacrifice, love, and hope for a peaceful coexistence in the country, and the world at large.
He said the purpose of the celebration had a bold reflection on Nigeria, especially with the insecurity challenge facing the country.
The former Vice-President stressed that the unity, security and development of the country was sacrosanct.
He said: “The expression of love and sacrifice symbolized by the Eid-el-Kabir celebration has a strong effect in the relationship between the government and the governed.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt declares Monday, Tuesday as public holidays for Workers Day, Sallah
“It is incumbent on the government to optimally discharge its responsibilities to the people. It is only when this is done that there can be love between the government and the governed.
“Love is a pre-condition for God’s mercies and blessings, and truth must guide all relationships, especially between the government and the people.”
He also advised Nigerians to take a lesson from the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir and fulfill their civic responsibilities.
Abubakar added: “As we inch towards the deadline on the on-going voter registration exercise, the people must ensure that they play their roles by not just getting their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC), but casting their votes for the best candidates in the election next year.
“I congratulate Muslims in Nigeria and across the world on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.”
