Atiku charges govt at all levels to prioritize people’s welfare

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar Saturday advised governments at all levels to make the welfare of the people a priority in planning for the post- coronavirus era.

Abubakar, who gave the advice in his Sallah message in Abuja, urged the people in leadership positions all over the world to learn from countless examples of how Prophet Muhammed (SAW) and his immediate disciples who took the welfare of the people as a priority in administration of a state.

The ex-vice president said: “This time calls for sacrifice in leadership. This is no time for extravagance and living in luxury.”

He enjoined Muslims to continue to remember that it was part of their faith to protect all lives and to abide by regulations from those in authority.

According to him, the protocols on social distancing and regular washing of hands were for the benefit of mankind.

He said it was incumbent upon Muslims to do their best both in action and in prayers to ensure that the world was healed of this deadly virus in the earliest possible time.

Abubakar added: “Just as it was a Ramadan like none other, the Eid-il-fitr celebrations marking the end of the fasting this year too would be epochal.

“I am sure there would be very few Muslims alive today – if any – who had witnessed a Ramadan fasting like the one we just had, and Eid celebration such as we would have this year without the mandatory congressional prayers.

“We fasted this year without spiritual acts of worship that accompany the Holy month of Ramadan like attending tafsir (evening sermons before breaking of fast), sharing of iftar with family, friends and the needy, and even the voluntary seclusion during the last 10 days of the blessed Ramadan.

“But all these strictures could not have made our fasting less valid because, as Muslims, we believe that everything that happens is with the command of Almighty Allah.

“We are taught in the scripture and the Sunnah of Noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) that God would test our faith individually and as an Ummah.

“The current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic is a test from Allah, and having fasted as we are enjoined as Muslims, let us continue to remember that it is part of our faith to protect all lives and to abide by regulations from those in authority, especially during a time of great uncertainty like this.”

