Atiku condemns lawmakers for rejecting six-year tenure bill for president, governors

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president and 2023 presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday, criticized the House of Representatives for rejecting a bill that proposed a six-year tenure for Nigerian presidents and governors.

The bill, sponsored by Ikenga Ugochinyere and 33 others, was dismissed through a voice vote during Thursday’s plenary session. Atiku described the lawmakers’ decision as unfortunate, stating that they failed to recognize that Nigeria is at a critical juncture.

According to a statement issued by Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, the former Vice President had expected that the bill would encourage those elected to focus on fulfilling their responsibilities to the public, aiming to reduce political distractions for presidents and governors.

Ibe said, “So, it is sad that it was rejected, and we need to ensure that the laws we make promote the well-being of Nigerians and strengthen democracy in both word and deed. That is what this law was meant to do. Unfortunately, the House did not see this. It is unfortunate, and we hope that it is revisited, so they can realise that they have made a mistake.”

The proposed legislation had also sought to provide for the rotation of executive powers among the six geopolitical zones to ensure equal representation and reduce the desperation and tempo of agitation for the creation of states.

This is not the first time that a bill proposing a six-year single term for presidents and governors has been rejected. A similar bill was thrown out under Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

Atiku had also submitted a memo to the National Assembly earlier in October calling for a rotation of the presidency between the North and South. The memo was part of his contributions to the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

