News
Atiku condemns murder of Lagos lawyer, harps on police reform
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the murder of a lawyer identified as Bolanle Raheem by a police officer attached to Ajiwe divisional police headquarters in the Ajah area of Lagos.
Raheem was reportedly shot by one Ayuba, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, while returning from Church with her family members on Christmas Day.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest of the culprit, described the incident as unfortunate.
In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Monday, Abubakar decried the murder of the harmless lawyer.
The former Vice President said the latest incident justified the call for the reform of the Nigeria Police Force.
He demanded a transparent investigation of the incident in order to bring the culprit to book.
READ ALSO: NBA fumes over female lawyer killed by police officer in Lagos
Abubakar wrote: “The shooting of Bolanle Raheem by a police officer is heartbreaking and stands condemned. This latest shooting calls to attention the urgent need for Police reforms that will sanitise the Force and bring it in line with best policing practices.
“I call on the police authorities and the Justice system to expedite action on the matter, as justice delayed is justice denied. This will serve as a deterrent to the incidents of irresponsible shooting of innocent citizens by law enforcement agents.
“I express my deepest condolences to the family, friends and the Nigeria Bar Association, in particular its Lagos chapter. May her soul rest in peace.”
Join the conversation
