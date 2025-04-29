Atiku counters Okowa, says ‘I’m committed to PDP

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has ruled out a movement away from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his media aide, the former vice-president said he remains committed to the PDP and has no plans to join another party.

Atiku said he was not bothered by the defection of former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election said he would not begrudge anyone for their choice of political platforms.

The statement read: “Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, bears no grudges; he has said that, and he means it.

“As a democrat, he subscribes to the universality and constitutionality of the freedom of association, which is one of the pillars of democracy, without which democracy would be meaningless.

“We have addressed the issues about coalition, and remember that we had a statement to that effect; Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is not leaving the PDP, and he has said that clearly.

“As for those talking about him leaving the PDP, we don’t know where they are getting that from.”

Okowa, Atiku’s running mate in the last general election, had in a programme on Arise TV earlier on Tuesday, said the former vice president was heading out of the PDP.

The former governor officially joined the APC on Monday.

