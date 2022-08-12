Atiku decries prolonged ASUU strike, highlights importance of education

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday decried the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Atiku, who spoke at an event put together to mark this year’s International Youth Day in Abuja, promised to put an end to incessant strikes by trade unions in Nigeria if elected the country’s president in 2023.

The former Vice President, who recalled how his father was arrested for refusing to send him to school, described education as a vital entitlement of every person, particularly children.

He said: “I want to pledge that I will work with university authorities and government to make sure we end the frequent strikes by ASUU.

“This is because education is fundamental to your growth. It doesn’t matter whether you are in politics, business or any sector. The fundamental right of every youth or every citizen is to be educated.



READ ALSO: Again, Buhari begs ASUU to suspend 6-month-old strike

“Therefore it is the responsibility of any responsible government to make sure that right is given to every Nigerian, every youth in this country.”

ASUU embarked on a 30-warning strike on February 14 over the inability of the Federal Government to honour past agreements signed by both parties.

The union extended its strike for another 30 days last week, the fourth since the commencement of the industrial action about six months ago.

