Atiku demands extension of deadline for swap of Naira notes

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday demanded an extension of the deadline for the phase-out of the old Naira notes from circulation.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had last year announced January 31 as the deadline for the withdrawal of the old banknotes from circulation.

Many Nigerians had demanded an extension of the deadline for the exercise.

The National Assembly on Thursday urged the CBN to extend the deadline for the swap of the old Naira notes with the new ones by six months.

In a video posted captioned: “My position on the CBN January 31st deadline on the new Naira notes,” posted on his Twitter handle, the former Vice President decried the challenges faced by Nigerians in their bid to meet the deadline announced by the CBN.

He said: “The ongoing policy of the CBN to redesign the naira notes has generated wide reactions across the country and beyond.

“This exercise is a worldwide practice and nothing new with it especially as the January 31st deadline draws closer.

“A great number of Nigerians out of good conscience have expressed apprehension about how the policy and the deadline will make life difficult for them.

“I’m also aware of the challenges farmers and artisans in remote areas go through in moving cash to the commercial banks for exchange.

“The deadline is going to cause heavy discomfort for Nigerians.

“It will be magnanimous for the Federal Government and the regulatory body to ease the burden of the people while we can continue to sensitise the public on the imperative of mobile banking policy.”

