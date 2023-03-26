Atiku demands Fani-Kayode’s arrest over divisive comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest the Director of New Media for the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organisation, Femi Fani-Kayode, divisive comments.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, the former Vice President urged the DSS to invite Fani-Kayode for questioning over his propensity to set the country on fire.

The ex-minister of aviation had on Saturday alleged that some groups and individuals in the opposition camps are plotting to stop the inauguration of the president-elect on May 29.

He vowed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not sit back and allow anybody to truncate the transition programme.

However, Atiku insisted that the APC chieftain’s alleged threat to make Nigeria unsafe if Tinubu is not sworn in as president on May 29, was upsetting and warranted the DSS’s attention.

The statement read: “We acknowledge as timely the DSS’ statement calling on politicians not to overheat the polity. But we call on the security agency to arrest Fani-Kayode for not heeding the counsel of the DSS when he threatened to make Nigeria ungovernable.

“The DSS rightly invited Fani-Kayode after he made false claims about Atiku planning a coup back in January and asked him to report daily. But for some reason, he has continued unhinged to spew hate. Recently, he even justified the attacks and the profiling of the Igbo in the recently concluded governorship election in Lagos State. He has also threatened to make the country ungovernable if Tinubu is not sworn in.

“I think it’s a good time to remind the DSS that Femi Fani-Kayode has returned to his old ways. Now, he is threatening fire and brimstone over a most contentious election, which Nigerians have refused to endorse or celebrate one full month after the collective disenfranchisement of the electorate.

“Fani-Kayode is threatening that he and some other desperados will make Nigeria ungovernable if Tinubu is not inaugurated on May 29, 2023. It is time to take in Fani-Kayode so he doesn’t inflame any further, the already combustible national angst.”

