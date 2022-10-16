Atiku deserves larger blame for Nigeria’s current crisis — Afegbua

A former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, Prince Kazeem Afegbua, on Sunday slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, for contributing to Nigeria’s current problems.

Afegbua, who featured on a Channels Television Programme, Sunday Politics, said the former Vice President played a major role in the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.

He was a former spokesman for the PDP presidential candidate.

The ex-commissioner dumped the PDP for APC in June over the party’s decision to abandon the zoning principle enshrined in its constitution.

Afegbua stressed the decision to leave the PDP came from his long-held position “that it was the turn of the Southern part of Nigeria to produce the country’s next president.”

READ ALSO: Atiku’s media aide, Pedro-Obaseki berates APC for deceit, management of Nigeria’s resources

He insisted that the ex-Vice President cannot be exonerated from the crisis rocking the country.

He declared that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has the capacity to lead the country from next year.

The ex-commissioner said: said: “We need not to forget that Atiku was a major financier of the APC in 2015. Apart from participating in the process leading to the victory of the APC that year, he also donated his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, to the APC.

“So when you are blaming APC at any point in time for the current situation in the country, Atiku Abubakar should take the larger blame.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now