Politics
Atiku deserves larger blame for Nigeria’s current crisis — Afegbua
A former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, Prince Kazeem Afegbua, on Sunday slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, for contributing to Nigeria’s current problems.
Afegbua, who featured on a Channels Television Programme, Sunday Politics, said the former Vice President played a major role in the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.
He was a former spokesman for the PDP presidential candidate.
The ex-commissioner dumped the PDP for APC in June over the party’s decision to abandon the zoning principle enshrined in its constitution.
Afegbua stressed the decision to leave the PDP came from his long-held position “that it was the turn of the Southern part of Nigeria to produce the country’s next president.”
READ ALSO: Atiku’s media aide, Pedro-Obaseki berates APC for deceit, management of Nigeria’s resources
He insisted that the ex-Vice President cannot be exonerated from the crisis rocking the country.
He declared that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has the capacity to lead the country from next year.
The ex-commissioner said: said: “We need not to forget that Atiku was a major financier of the APC in 2015. Apart from participating in the process leading to the victory of the APC that year, he also donated his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, to the APC.
“So when you are blaming APC at any point in time for the current situation in the country, Atiku Abubakar should take the larger blame.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...