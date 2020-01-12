Atiku explains his meeting with Tinubu, Osinbajo, Kyari

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has explained the circumstances surrounding his meeting with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari in Abuja on Saturday.

According to Atiku, the meeting had no political undertone but just a chance meeting at a wedding.

Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, was spotted having cheerful discussions with the political heavyweights at the Al-Nur Mosque in Abuja during the wedding Fatiha of the daughter of the pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu.

Saturday’s was the second time Atiku and Tinubu would be spotted together.

The former Vice President, through his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, dismissed insinuations that the meeting had a political undertone, noting important figures in the nation’s political space also attended the wedding fatiha of his son, Mustapha, at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna on December 14, 2019.

“When people are invited to a wedding fatiah, nobody should make undue interpretation beyond that, otherwise every other meeting at every other wedding or social event will be interpreted one way or the other.

“How can there be a political undertone? Has wedding become a place for political meeting? The same way people across political divides attended the wedding fatiah of Atiku’s son two weeks ago in Kaduna is the same way he attended Ribadu’s son’s wedding fatiah”, Ibe said.

