Atiku floors Obi, Tinubu in Taraba

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday night declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the winner of last Saturday’s presidential election in Taraba State.

The PDP candidate polled 189, 017 votes to push the duo of the Labour Party presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to second and third places respectively.

Obi scored 146, 315 votes while the former Lagos State governor garnered 135, 165 votes.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, finished in fourth place with 12, 818 votes.

The results:

APC – 135, 165

LP – 146, 315

PDP – 189, 017

NNPP – 12, 818

