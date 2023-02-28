Politics
Atiku floors Obi, Tinubu in Taraba
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday night declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the winner of last Saturday’s presidential election in Taraba State.
The PDP candidate polled 189, 017 votes to push the duo of the Labour Party presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to second and third places respectively.
READ ALSO: Obi defeats Tinubu, Atiku in Ebonyi
Obi scored 146, 315 votes while the former Lagos State governor garnered 135, 165 votes.
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, finished in fourth place with 12, 818 votes.
The results:
APC – 135, 165
LP – 146, 315
PDP – 189, 017
NNPP – 12, 818
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...