Atiku for president, Obi for VP posters flood Bauchi

The Coalition of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Ahmed Datti known as ObiDatti in Bauchi Dtate has dissociated itself from a poster in circulation having the pictures of Peter Obi and the presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar together.

Elder Musa Abel, Chairman Obidatti Coalition, M&E CPO Bauchi State in a press statement issued on Monday, described the development as a deliberate effort to confuse teeming supporters of the LP in the state.

He stated in the statement that, “The attention of the Coalition of Obidatti Support Groups in Bauchi State has been attracted to the deliberate misinformation carried out by some persons who are bent on Misdirecting the teeming Obidients in Bauchi state.”

According to him, “it is aimed at Frustrating the obvious Victory of HE Peter Obi at the Presidential Election.”

Elder Abel Musa added that, “Posters of the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar with HE Peter Obi purportedly as the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP are recently being placed in strategic locations in Sabon Kaura area of Bauchi State.”

He also said that, “We have informed the Chairman of the Labour Party in Bauchi State, Barrister Hussaini Saraki and The Bauchi State Coordinator, Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council, Rev Joshua Ray Maina of this unfortunate development and they are taking it up appropriately.”

The Coalition Chairman stressed that, “This is an attempt at taking advantage of the Popularity of HE Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour party and align him with a different party to our detriment.”

He stated that, “The Claim that these were 2019 Posters and the persons who placed them were not aware that HE Peter Obi is no more in the PDP calls for serious concern.”

By Yemi Kanji

