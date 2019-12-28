Atiku hails security operatives for foiling Abuja robbery attack

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday, commended the Nigeria Police and the Nigerian Army for foiling a robbery attack at First Bank, Mpape, the outskirts of Abuja.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that a suspect was shot dead while four others were arrested during the robbery attempt.

Atiku tweeted on Saturday, saying, “I’m proud of the proactiveness of the @HQNigerianArmy and @PoliceNG in foiling the bank robbery in Abuja.

“It is my hope that this will be the face of a reinvigorated security in the new year.”

The police, in an official reaction, said the FCT Command scuttled the attempted robbery at about 1200hrs.

ASP Yusuf Mariam, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, in a statement, said: “Police Operatives were immediately deployed to the scene and engaged in crossfire with the robbers thereby foiling the attack on the bank with the back up of the Military.

“Consequently, Four suspects were arrested and one shot dead while trying to escape. The Commissioner of Police has ordered a discreet investigation of the incident”.

