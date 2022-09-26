‘Atiku has highest followers in Nigeria, solution to challenges,’ Ex-PDP spokesman Ologbondiyan claims

The former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, said on Monday the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has the highest followers in Nigeria.

He stated this during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said: “I am not talking of social media or computer-generated indices here. I am talking of organic followership and raw data from the field which will reflect as we go into the elections.

“In the last couple of months, I have visited various parts of the country to gauge the feelings and disposition of Nigerians towards the 2023 presidential election. I have visited the six geo-political zones and listened to Nigerians, including leaders of thought and especially the youths.

“I can report to you that an overwhelming majority of Nigerians, irrespective of ethnicity, region, religion and age, identify with Atiku Abubakar in confidence that he is the presidential candidate with the proven capacity, and required nationalistic willpower to unite the nation, revamp our national economy, revive infrastructural decay and guarantee security of lives and property in our country.

“Without prejudice to regional, ethnic and religious sentiment, Nigerians are united in their desire for a leader they can trust; a leader that can unite our nation and not a regional champion; a leader that has the capacity to revamp the economy, a leader who has the patriotic resolve to secure lives and property in the country.

“Already, there is an emerging national consensus that only Atiku Abubakar meets these criteria.

“Nigerians are convinced that Atiku Abubakar is the only candidate among the rank of presidential flag bearers who has the practicable solutions for our challenges as a nation, including issues of national unity, reducing high cost of governance, education, health care, revamping of the economy by providing stimulus for the informal sector among others.”

