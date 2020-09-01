‘Atiku has lost his sense of economic importance’ —APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Tuesday ex-Vice President Abubakar Atiku was out of tune with current realities across the world.

The party was reacting to Atiku’s recent appeal to the National Assembly to reject future loan requests by the current administration.

The APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, who stated this in a chat with journalists in Abuja, added that the ex-vice president was only looking for relevance.

He said: “We are not disturbed by former vice president Abubakar Atiku’s letter to the National Assembly, because he has lost his sense of economic importance.

“The present administration is not like that of the PDP. They took loans and put the projects only on paper with nothing to show for the loans.

“As the one in charge of the privatization programme during the PDP administration, Atiku had nothing to show for all he did then.

“They started the railway project only on paper. But with this administration, there are physical proofs of what we are using the loans for.

“Every Nigerian can see the railway system. People can see what we are doing and what we have done with all the loans taken with what is physically on ground.

“We are not ready to join issues with him because he is just trying to look for relevance. Don’t forget an election is by the corner again.

“We don’t want to talk too much about him because he has lost his sense of economic importance. Atiku is only looking for relevance where he has none.”

