Atiku heading out of PDP – Okowa

The former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, said on Tuesday ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar is on his way out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okowa, who was Atiku’s running mate in the 2023 election, spoke on Arise Television.

He officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday.

The former Voice President in March formed a coalition that included former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, ahead of the next national poll in two years time.

Okowa said at the programme that he expressed his opinion on the current state of the PDP during a discussion with Atiku.

The former governor also expressed regret that he did not support the quest for power shift to the South in 2023.

He said: “Even when we were campaigning, I realised our people were not interested in having another northerner come into power.

“But the decision had already been taken at the federal level by the party, and I had been nominated. Still, in retrospect, I now believe I should have gone with the will of my people.

“On PDP, I actually did communicate with the former Vice President that we were going to have stakeholders meetings

and that it was going to be a leadership meeting and the outcome of that meeting was going to determine our next path because we were no longer comfortable with the PDP.

“And I also know that he is already heading out of the PDP from the communications he has passed on to me, and that Nigerians know already.”

