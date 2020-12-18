Atiku inaugurates campaign support groups ahead of 2023 presidential election

Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has inaugurated his campaign support groups ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

The inauguration which took place in Abuja on Thursday, December 17, saw the launch of the groups across the 36 states of the federation as well as the FCT.

The “Atiku Support Group” has Alhaji Abubakar Kabir Babawo as the Director General while Atiku Aminu Mohammed emerged the Chairman.

According to Babawo, the mission of the organisation is to project the former “Vice-President’s vision of sustainable national development as he prepares to formally declare his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election.”

State coordinators and Zonal executives also named to oversee the success of the Atiku campaign groups include Orngu Anngu as the Zonal coordinator for the North-Central zone, Isiaka Mogaji, Deputy Zonal Coordinator, Mabe Ameh; Benue State Coordinator, George Odoo Ezekiel, Niger State Coordinator.

Others are Hassana Shuaibu Dada, Kwara State Coordinator, Segun Olawoyin, Kogi State Coordinator, Ocheni Titus Okayi, Nasarawa State Coordinator, Abubakar Agwai, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Coordinator, and Solomon Ballason Shitnan, Plateau State Coordinator.

