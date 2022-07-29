Atiku is a liar, he never reached out to me —Gov Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has reacted to a recent interview by the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, saying the former vice president lied about consulting him before naming Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

Wike who had last week vowed to open up on issues that played out during and after the presidential primary election of the PDP with Atiku emerging as the party’s flag bearer, said he was not consulted by the former vice president.

Wike who spoke whole responding to journalists at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Friday on arrival from Spain, described Atiku as a serial liar.

“I told my special adviser on Media that I am going to speak on issues. We know in this part of our world when lies are being contorted, it becomes a fact.

“I have always believed when the left speaks, allow the right to also speak. We are not getting younger and as days pass we get older.

“So it’s important when issues are raised or when speeches are made, one should be able to say this is the part of my story so that the public will know the truth.

Read also:Wike breaks silence on PDP crisis, vows to reveal truth

“It is most unfortunate since after our primary I have decided to be quiet because PDP is a party I love so much. I never said anything, I decided to go back home and fulfill the promises I made to the people of Rivers State.

“But there comes a time I need to speak and let Nigerians know the actual truth. Having known the truth, whatever they decide to do with it is left for them.

“When the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar unveiled his running mate, right thinking persons and lovers of this party will say that the speech he made on that day was fair.

“Forget about his hailers, the scavengers and I never reacted to it. I said, no this party belongs to all of us.

“Thereafter Atiku appeared on Arise TV, see the statement he made. So many lies were told and then you said I should not react to some of those issues. That will not be fair.

“Assuming today am not alive, obviously what he has said will be accepted as the truth. He did not say the truth about his choice of a running mate. He lied on that score,” Wike said.

