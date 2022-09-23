Politics
Atiku is being dodgy, insincere in backing Ayu —Wike
Governor Nyesome Wike of River State has accused the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar of being insincere by backing the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, not to resign.
He stated that the constitutional encumbrance being used as excuse by Atiku existed when he (Atiku) agreed that Ayu needs to go after the party’s presidential primaries.
Speaking during a parley with newsmen on Friday in Port Harcourt, the atate capital, Wike lambasted Atiku for being dodgy, and refusing to stick to his words.
More to come…
