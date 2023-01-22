‘Atiku lacks the character to be Nigeria’s president,’ APC campaign replies PDP in fresh war of words

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council on Sunday continued its attack on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, saying he lacks the character to rule the country.

The council was reacting to its PDP counterpart’s demand for the arrest of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for drug-related offences.

In a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, the APC PCC argued that Atiku and the PDP are yet to recover from the backlash that trailed the former Vice President’s “confession” for alleged involvement in corruption.

The statement read: “The latest chapter in Atiku and PDP’s comedy is the rehash of old tales and fables that have no basis in facts and reality against our candidate.

“Our stand remains that Atiku Abubakar lacks the character to be the president of Nigeria.

“He is unfit to lead our country because he can be an easy target for compromises that will be against national interest.



“Atiku in deeds and words has shown that he cannot be trusted to manage the resources of Nigeria.

“And we believe that the characters who still parade themselves as his spokespersons have lost their minds. This is why they think Nigerians can be swayed by all their deliberate falsehoods and the lies they manufacture everyday against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deceive the public, when they should all be remorseful for the legendary corruption of their boss.

“At the press conference, we called on the security agencies to arrest, investigate and prosecute Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President for running Special Purpose Vehicles used to loot the treasury of the country, in what is now known as Atikugate.

“Since the crisis began, Atiku and his party, PDP, have labored in vain to divert and cover up with their series of ad hominem arguments along with legal action to force anti-graft authorities to carry out their duties.”

