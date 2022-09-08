Atiku laments Nigeria’s broken education system, harps on massive investment

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, bemoaned the absence of quality education in Nigeria.

Atiku, who tweeted in commemoration of this year’s International Literacy Day, said the education sector was as broken as other sectors in the country.

This position resonates with that of Human Capital Africa, an organization calling on policy makers and other stakeholders to improve foundational literacy outcomes for children in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The former Vice President attributed poor level of development in the country to the abysmal literacy level, adding that more needs to be done in the sector.

He therefore tasked government and stakeholders on new strategies poised to reforming the country’s educational system.

Atiku said: “Regrettably, our education system is as broken as every other sector of our national life. There is a nexus between development and literacy—however, our current literacy level cannot drive the envisaged level of development.

“To this end, I plan a reform and massive investment in education. On this International Literacy Day, I pledge that under my watch and in collaboration with state governments, more attention will be placed on early education that guarantees the ability to read and write.”

