Atiku lists causes of disunity among Nigerians, suggests solutions

A former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has revealed the causes of disunity among Nigerians while stating the solutions for the betterment of the country.

He further bemoaned the appalling state of the economy which has trapped Nigerians in a web of poverty and maladministration since the return of democracy in the country.

Atiku spoke on Thursday during his speech as a guest of honour at the national lecture organised by Arewa Media and Development Forum.

“Research has pointed out three primary sources of lack of unity in Nigeria. For religious differences we have to accept that it is not possible for the whole world to embrace one faith and it is not our choice the faith we practice, the only thing we can do is to accept that others have different faith and that is how God designed the world to be, and it should not be the basis for our socialisation and politics

“Language is another primary source of disunity; that is why I recommend a national law to mandate every Nigerian to speak one more language from another region of the country so that we can connect and appreciate things we share in common.

“People easily associate and like others who speak their language. Language is one of the strongest sources for unity, we should have the policy to mandate public servants, youth corps members to learn one more Nigerian language from the region other than the one they come from. That way we can strengthen our unity.

“It is only through unity that we can surmount and overcome our challenges. Our common enemies do not recognise who is from the south of north, Muslim or a Christian, if we stand divided we will be trapped by the enemy. Unity is your strength, as long as you stay united no harm can come your way.

“Just like the pigeons we are all trapped in the net of poverty, insecurity, backwardness, and bad governance and the only thing that can save us from this trap is unity. I invite all Nigerians to flap our wings together and fly away from the danger zone and get rid of these traps. This can only happen if we can vote for that kind of wise party, you can see our potential, the choice is in your hands,” Atiku said.

Speaking on the theme of the lecture, “Unity in Diversity”, Atiku also said all Nigerians were equal and ought to be treated equally.

“I don’t see any Nigerian as Igbo, Hausa, or Yoruba. When I see you, I see you as a Nigerian and I expect the best from you; that is why I didn’t select where I should marry from. I married women from diverse backgrounds because I don’t look at their backgrounds. I only see them as wonderful Nigeria women.

“All Nigerians are equal and supposed to be treated equally. Therefore, unity is not about homogeneity, but it is by accepting the diversity in differences between us, not using these differences as a yardstick in judging others this kind of unity cannot be achieved by accident there must be strategic efforts to promote unity,” he explained.

