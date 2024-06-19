Atiku meets Babangida, Abubakar in Niger

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday met the duo of ex-military rulers, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar in their country homes in Niger State.

Although issues discussed at the meetings were not made public, Atiku’s visit to the former Nigerian leaders was to prepare the ground for his involvement in the 2027 presidential election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 election in May declared that he would continue to vie for the country’s highest political officer if his health permits him.

He confirmed the meetings in a post on his X handle.

“Today, I paid Sallah homage to former Heads of State Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd) and Gen. Abdusalami at their residences in Minna, Niger State,” the ex-Vice President wrote.

