Atiku meets PDP governorship candidates in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday met with the party’s governorship candidates across the country.

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, was also at the meeting which took place at Atiku’s residence in Asokoro, Abuja.

The meeting was attended by PDP governorship candidates in Benue, Borno, Delta, Ebonyi, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Kwara.

Others at the meeting were the candidates from Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Sokoto, Yobe, and Zamfara States.

In a brief chat with journalists after the meeting, the PDP governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Isah Ashiru, said the forum was convened to formally congratulate Atiku and the candidates on their success in the primary elections.

