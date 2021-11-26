Atiku mocks APC

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has mocked the Federal Government and state governments led by the All Progressives Congress over lack of infrastructural development in their states.

Atiku made this assertion on Thursday in Bauchi while inaugurating the 4.2-kilometre Gombe-Maiduguri Bypass road constructed by the administration of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

According to the former Vice-President, the provision of infrastructures is a vehicle towards fostering economic development while eliminating social ills.

Atiku said, “Let me commend you for reducing the unemployment in the state and the country at large because it is this unemployment wave that is creating all the social ills that we are facing in the country.

“I wish the Federal Government would copy what the PDP states are doing in this country because in every PDP state you go, you will find infrastructural development projects taking place and I cannot recall any APC state commissioning projects.

“Your Excellency, you are virtually laying the pathway to the return of PDP in the state and also the country at large. I want to commend your contributions in that regard,” he said.

