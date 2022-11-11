Atiku moves to reconcile with Wike, other aggrieved PDP governors

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, may have resolved to reach out to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and other aggrieved governors of the party who have been against his ambition.

Atiku, in a statement issued by his media aide on Friday, seemed to have made up his mind to welcome overtures from the camp of the G-5 led by Wike so as so reconcile with them and resolve all lingering issues.

Part of the statement seen by Ripples Nigeria, said Atiku had expressed his commitment to a negotiation to resolve the crisis and pave the way for a much stronger and united party going into the 2023 elections.

“The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, welcomes reports that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and his group are favourably disposed to the resolution of the issues with the PDP candidate,” Ibe said.

“Atiku Abubakar also expresses his commitment to a negotiation that will resolve the crisis of confidence and pave the way for a much stronger and united PDP.

“The former Vice President of Nigeria, notes that never at any time of the differences that ensued has the doors been shut to Governor Wike and his group.

“He enjoins every leader of the party and their supporters irrespective of their leanings, to be open-minded and support the process of resolution of the extant issues,” the statement reads.

