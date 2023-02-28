Atiku narrowly wins in Sokoto

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has secured victory in Sokoto State.

This was according to the results announced by the returning officer for the presidential election in the state, Prof. Kabiru Bala on Tuesday.

In the results, the former Vice President scored 288,679 votes to emerge victorious in the state.

While Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 285,444 votes, candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and New Nigerian Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, came third and fourth with a total of 6,568 and 1,300 votes respectively.

Meanwhile, the returning officer said a total number of 133 registration areas were affected with 471 polling units cancelled.

According to him, the affected areas include 301,499 registered voters with 254,902 Permanent Voter Cards collected.

