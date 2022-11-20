‘Atiku never fought Obasanjo, defended constitution,’ Melaye replies Tinubu

The Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Management Committee (PCC), Dino Melaye, on Sunday dismissed a claim credited to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his main rival in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar.

Tinubu had during the flag-off of the APC governorship campaign in Delta State on Saturday said Atiku and former President Olusegun Obasanjo severally during their time in government.

He said: “When Atiku was there, he was fighting his boss in public. They were telling us how they spent money to buy cars for their girlfriends. Do they have shame? Will you vote for them again?”

But in a statement, Melaye said there was no time the former Vice President fought with his principal as the only disagreements they had were on matters of democracy and in defence of the country’s constitution.

He said: “In a fit of temporary coherence, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, as usual, departed from issues and devoted his limited attention to His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, who must be giving him nightmares on the 2023 presidential election.

“According to the APC presidential candidate, Atiku ‘fought’ Obasanjo, while in office. We owe it a deep gratitude that Tinubu has recalled this fine attribute of Atiku Abubakar, who, while he served as the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, defended the constitution and deepened Nigeria’s democracy.

“It is not a surprise that Tinubu would castigate a man who defended the rule of law. A man who is running from the law on many fronts cannot see merit in defending the rule of law.

“It is to Atiku’s eternal credit that he stood firm in pursuit of his conviction that the loyalty of public officers is to the constitution and not to individuals.

READ ALSO: ‘Atiku and Obasanjo fought over the use of PTF money to purchase cars for girlfriends,’ Tinubu claims at APC rally

“This position will definitely be at variance with the disposition of a man of tyrannical antecedents like Tinubu, who in an exhibition of undemocratic tendencies fought his female Deputy Governor, Mrs. Kofo Akerele-Bucknor until she was removed from office.

“The treatment he gave to Mr. Femi Pedro was not any better. Why then did he focus on the jot in someone’s eyes while overlooking the log in his own?

“The removal of Tinubu’s first Deputy Governor from office was a gross betrayal of Afenifere who had nominated the former Deputy Governor as part of the group’s understanding for supporting Tinubu’s election as Governor of Lagos State. This conduct is proof that Tinubu cannot be trusted with power.

“Day by day, it is becoming apparent who to trust with power between Atiku and Tinubu. While Atiku defended the constitution and the rule of law, Tinubu has no record of such. Rather, he remains a perpetual candidate of legal inquisitions.

“With Tinubu’s insistence to continue to fumble on campaign rostrum and entertain crowds at political venues, he needs to focus on what works for Nigeria and not a continuous descent into Tom and Jerry stories about Atiku.”

