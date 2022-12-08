Politics
Atiku/Okowa campaign organisation warns politicians against putting pressure on military
The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has cautioned politicians against mounting pressure on the military ahead of the 2023 general elections.
The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, said earlier on Thursday the Nigerian military was under immense pressure to compromise the 2023 elections.
The CDS, who stated this at a Ministerial Media briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, however, assured Nigerians that the military would maintain its neutrality on the election.
However, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the organization urged politicians to allow the military to perform its responsibility of protecting the country’s territorial integrity.
The statement read: “What is important is for the military to guarantee a credible poll to our nation. They have the duty of protecting the territorial integrity of our nation and a duty of conformity with the laws.
READ ALSO: Atiku’s spokesman, Bwala, knocks Tinubu for avoiding questions at Chatham House
“The politicians who are putting pressure on the military should go and engage the people who will vote, they should go and sell their promises if they will be bought by them, they should stop mounting pressure on the military, they should face the electorate who should govern them.
“If you look at the political climate of our nation today you will agree with me that the presidential candidate of our party, Atiku Abubakar, who is campaigning and also talking to Nigerians are marketing policies, promises that he plans into his government when he is sworn in as president on May 29.
“Therefore, we counsel other politicians to stop mounting pressure on the military.”
